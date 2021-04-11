Dellavedova will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
With the Cavs' starting backcourt sidelined due to injury, Dellavedova will move into the lineup for his first start since March of 2020. The veteran has only appeared in five games thus far after a slew of injuries kept him out of Cleveland's first 47 contests.
