Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Sets new season high in scoring

Dellavedova scored a season-high 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to the Pelicans.

In addition to establishing a new personal scoring best on the season, the 28-year-old tied his season high in dimes. The foot injury that cost Dellavedova a couple games early in the new year appears to be well behind him, and he should return to being a solid part of the Cavs' second unit.