Dellavedova will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Darius Garland (ankle) rejoining the starting lineup, Dellavedova will shift back to his usual bench role. He's averaging 3.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game this season.
