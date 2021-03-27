Dellavedova (appendectomy) is out Saturday against the Kings, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The veteran point guard remains sidelined while recovering from an appendectomy. It's not clear when he'll be able to return.
