Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Friday
Dellavedova (concussion) will not play Friday against the Clippers.
Still recovering from a concussion, Dellavedova will be sidelined for an eighth straight game Friday. His next chance to lace up arrives Sunday against Milwaukee.
