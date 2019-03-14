Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Thursday
Dellavedova (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
A concussion will keep Dellavedova on the shelf for a fourth straight contest. His next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Held out of practice Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out with concussion•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Hands out 11 helpers in win•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Season-high assist total in loss•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.