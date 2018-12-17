Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Strong recent play continues Sunday

Dellavedova ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 loss to the 76ers.

Dellavedove has now scored in double-digits in every game since being traded back to the Cavaliers. The move has worked wonders for the tenacious Aussie who has all of a sudden catapulted into fringe standard league consideration. It may be hard to predict his playing time from one game to the next given the Cavaliers ability to be blown out but he is worth a look if you need some assists and three's.