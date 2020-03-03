Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Ties season-high nine dimes
Dellavedova posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 126-113 loss to the Jazz.
Dellavedova tied his season-high nine assists Monday, but it wasn't enough for the Cavaliers to get the victory. He's seen a more stable role in the rotation lately, garnering 22.8 minutes per contest over the past four and averaging 7.0 points, 4.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 threes. Monday's performance was partially fueled by the absence of Darius Garland (groin). Still, it seems like Dellavedova may have a big enough role moving forward to have fantasy relevance in deep leagues, especially if he can keep up his passing.
