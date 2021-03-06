Dellavedova (appendectomy) resumed traveling with the Cavaliers during the team's recent two-game road trip, but he remains without a clear timeline to make his 2020-21 debut, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Dellavedova has been sidelined for much of the campaign due to a severe concussion he suffered in the Cavs' preseason opener, but he appeared to have made a full recovery from the head injury before he required an emergency appendectomy on Feb. 20. Cleveland is listing Dellavedova as out indefinitely following that procedure, but his presence on the sideline in the team's recent games suggests he's made some progress on some level. The Cavaliers will presumably re-evaluate Dellavedova when the team reconvenes for practice after the All-Star break, but even when he receives full medical clearance, the 30-year-old won't be a lock to crack head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation on a regular basis.