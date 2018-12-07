Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Traded to Cleveland

Dellavedova, along with John Henson and two draft picks, was traded to the Cavaliers in exchange for George Hill and Sam Dekker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dellavedova is essentially having his salary dumped to the tanking Cavaliers. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have, or if he'll see more than the 8.1 minutes per night he was garnering on the Bucks.