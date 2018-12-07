Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Traded to Cleveland
Dellavedova, along with John Henson and two draft picks, was traded to the Cavaliers in exchange for George Hill and Sam Dekker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Dellavedova is essentially having his salary dumped to the tanking Cavaliers. It's unclear what kind of role he'll have, or if he'll see more than the 8.1 minutes per night he was garnering on the Bucks.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 20 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Likely to play Friday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: To make preseason debut Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...