Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Will not return Tuesday

Dellavedova will not return to Tuesday's contest against Boston due to a right thumb sprain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Dellavedova started Tuesday's preseason matchup and played nine minutes before suffering a sprained right thumb. It's unknown at the moment how severe the sprain may be, but for now, consider the guard day-to-day moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories