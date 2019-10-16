Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Will not return Tuesday
Dellavedova will not return to Tuesday's contest against Boston due to a right thumb sprain, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Dellavedova started Tuesday's preseason matchup and played nine minutes before suffering a sprained right thumb. It's unknown at the moment how severe the sprain may be, but for now, consider the guard day-to-day moving forward.
