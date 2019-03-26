Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't be rushed back

Dellavedova (concussion) is making progress but won't be rushed back into game action, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.

Dellavedova has suffered numerous concussions during his playing career, and with little left to play for, the Cavs won't be in any hurry to clear him for action. Coach Larry Drew has been pleased with Dellavedova's progress to this point, although it appears the Saint Mary's product will remain on the shelf for at least a few more games if not longer considering he hasn't even resumed shooting on the court as of yet.