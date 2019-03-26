Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Won't be rushed back
Dellavedova (concussion) is making progress but won't be rushed back into game action, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
Dellavedova has suffered numerous concussions during his playing career, and with little left to play for, the Cavs won't be in any hurry to clear him for action. Coach Larry Drew has been pleased with Dellavedova's progress to this point, although it appears the Saint Mary's product will remain on the shelf for at least a few more games if not longer considering he hasn't even resumed shooting on the court as of yet.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Monday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...