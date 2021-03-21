Dellavedova (appendectomy) won't play Sunday against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Dellavedova practiced Saturday, and there was hope that he'd be able to make his season debut Sunday. However, Dellavedova was sore after practice and Sunday morning, and he'll be unable to suit up as a result. It's not yet clear whether he'll play Monday against Sacramento.
