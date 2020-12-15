Dellavedova (back) won't travel with the team for Wednesday and Friday's preseason games against the Knicks, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Dellavedova will miss the remainder of the preseason for Cleveland as he recovers from a bruise to his lower back. The 30-year-old guard will hope to return for the Dec. 23 regular season opener against the Hornets.
