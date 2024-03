Strus (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.

Strus has not played since March 3 while dealing with a right knee strain. Cleveland has leaned heavily on Isaac Okoro in his stead, with Craig Porter and Sam Merrill settling into 20-plus minute workloads of late. Notably, Donovan Mitchell (knee) has been elevated to questionable for Wednesday's contest, which would alleviate burden off the bench unit in the backcourt.