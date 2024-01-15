Strus (knee) has been cleared to play and is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Chicago.
Strus was battling lingering knee soreness from Thursday's loss to Brooklyn in Paris, but he's officially active Monday. He is joined by Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Participates in shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Unlikely to return Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Strong from deep to boost offense•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Cleared to launch•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Solid despite cold shooting•