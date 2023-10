Strus delivered 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes of action during Thursday's 108-105 preseason loss to Orlando.

Strus also logged five turnovers and four fouls. Strus is on track to be Cleveland's starting small forward, but at just 6-foot-5 he could be taxed when facing bigger wings. Nonetheless, he should be a smooth fit offensively with upside to help facilitate in second units.