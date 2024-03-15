site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Another absence coming
Strus (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Rockets.
Strus' absence streak will extend to seven games Saturday due to a strained right knee. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Indiana.
