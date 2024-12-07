Strus (ankle) was assigned to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Friday.
Strus continues to work back from a right ankle injury and figures to join the Charge for practice considering the team doesn't have a game Friday or Saturday. He remains without a timetable for a return.
