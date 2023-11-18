Strus posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over the Pistons.

The four steals were a season high for Strus, who has quickly become a key secondary contributor for the Cavaliers since coming over from the Heat in the offseason. The 27-year-old forward has scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 14.9 points, 5.0 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.