Strus is coming off the bench and will be limited to around 20 minutes of action in Friday's game versus the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strus is available to make his season debut Friday but will not receive a full workload, as expected. Strus started in all 70 of his appearances for Cleveland last season, so fantasy managers can expect him to reclaim his starting role once he works his way fully back into game shape.