Strus has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due to a right knee strain.

Tuesday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so this may be a maintenance day for the sharpshooter, who has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 32.2 minutes per game. However, with Donovan Mitchell (knee) out for the next few games at least and Caris LeVert (elbow) and Isaac Okoro (elbow) listed as questionable, the Cavaliers' depth is going to be tested versus Boston regardless. Strus' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Atlanta.