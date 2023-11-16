Strus finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 109-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Darius Garland (neck) sidelined Wednesday, Strus stepped in to fill some of the playmaking void and set a new season high in assists in the process. He was prone to some sloppiness, however, as Strus also turned the ball over five times. Strus' assists counts will likely trend down whenever Garland returns to the lineup, but the former should be worthy of a back-end roster spot in most 12-team leagues while he continues to receive 30-plus minutes on a nightly basis. In shallower leagues, Strus can be viewed as a strong streaming option for three-pointers, as he's averaging 2.7 per game through 11 appearances.