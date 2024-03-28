Strus (knee) scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and added four rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 118-111 loss to the Hornets.

Making his return from a 12-game absence due to a right knee strain, Strus reclaimed his spot in the starting five while Caris LeVert headed to the bench. Strus didn't take long to get acclimated in his return, as he hit a triple in the game's opening minute and nailed four more over the course of the night to finish second only to Jarrett Allen (24 points) among all Cavaliers players in scoring. The 27-year-old should hold down a starting role on the wing moving forward, but he'll likely lose out on some shot attempts if Donovan Mitchell (nose) is able to rejoin the Cleveland backcourt Friday versus the 76ers.