Strus said Monday that he expects to serve as a starter to begin the 2023-24 campaign, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Strus was traded from the Heat to the Cavaliers at the beginning of July after starting in 33 of 80 appearances with Miami last year. Although the Cavaliers also have Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert on the wing, Strus has a strong case for a starting role after averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.4 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season.