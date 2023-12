Strus posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-113 loss to the Celtics.

Strus fell just one rebound short of a double-double, another in a long line of strong performances. Although his shooting has regressed of late, he continues to chip in across other categories. His efficiency should level out sooner rather than later, likely seeing him remain a borderline top-80 asset moving forward.