Strus posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 win over the Pistons.

Strus' production has been a bit of a rollercoaster lately, although there's been far more ups than downs this season. Strus is on pace to return fifth-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues with averages of 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 82.6 percent from the line.