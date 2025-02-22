Strus closed with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 142-105 victory over the Knicks.

Strus handed out a season-high eight assists to lead the team in this area Friday, which is especially not an easy feat when both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are available for the Cavaliers. Strus has settled in as a starter after missing time with an ankle injury to begin the season, as he's averaged 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes over his last 11 outings. Cleveland sports a fairly deep rotation at the moment, so fantasy managers should keep tabs on the veteran swingman's playing time going forward.