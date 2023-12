Strus amassed 11 points (4-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 111-99 win over the Heat.

Strus accounted for nine of the Cavalier's 24 missed three-point attempts Friday night. He still managed to reach double-digit points for the sixth time in seven games and is averaging career highs in rebounds (5.5), assists (4.1) and minutes (35.1) as his role continues to expand.