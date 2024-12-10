Strus (ankle) is expected to be cleared to make his season debut in Friday's game against the Wizards, Grant Afseth of RG.org reports.

Strus has been sidelined since the preseason, when he was initially shut down with a hip contusion before suffering a right ankle sprain during the ramp-up process in October. The 28-year-old seems to have made noteworthy progress in his recovery of late, as he had recently been assigned to the G League's Cleveland Charge for practice work before rejoining the Cavaliers. He'll presumably get in some more on-court work over the next few days leading up to Friday's matchup, and if he's cleared to play as expected, Strus will likely be on a minute restriction. Strus started in all 70 of his appearances in 2024-25 and could eventually supplant Isaac Okoro (knee) on the top unit, but a regular 30-plus-minute role may be difficult to come by for Strus once he's free of restrictions. In addition to Okoro, the Cavaliers also have Georges Niang, Sam Merrill, Caris LeVert and Dean Wade on hand in a deep stable of forwards to challenge Strus for playing time.