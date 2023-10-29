Strus ended Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers with 21 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes.

Strus didn't have a particularly efficient shooting night, but was able to contribute on the boards and in the passing game while limiting his turnovers. His 42 minutes played was the most of the season and it seems like he'll be playing a lot of minutes to begin the season. Strus and the Cavs will face the Knicks on Tuesday in the first of a home-and-home series.