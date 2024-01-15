Strus (knee), who is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, participated in Cleveland's morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strus suffered a knee injury Thursday against the Nets, but his participation in Monday's morning shootaround is a positive sign for his availability against Chicago. However, the Cavaliers will likely see how he fares following the shootaround before determining his status for Monday's game.