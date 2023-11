Strus recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 victory over Golden State.

Strus submitted another impressive line, especially considering that the Cavaliers are healthy for the first time this season. Strus has started all seven games thus far, compiling averages of 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.