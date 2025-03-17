Strus closed Sunday's 108-103 loss to Orlando with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes.

Strus has scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances, but at the same time, he's reached the 15-point mark just twice in that span. He has low-end fantasy value at the moment since he's the fifth scoring option in a stacked Cavaliers roster. He can be a serviceable streaming option in most formats, but he doesn't carry the same upside as other players in the Cleveland roster.