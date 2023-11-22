Strus contributed 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 122-119 overtime win over the 76ers.

Strus has been stepping his game up with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined for the last few games, and he has embraced the more prominent role by attempting double-digit shots in four of his previous five appearances. He's averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from deep in that span. His starting role is set in stone, but he's expected to regress in scoring once Mitchell is back in the mix.