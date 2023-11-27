Strus recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 victory over the Raptors.

This line is particularly impressive when you consider that the Cavaliers were at full strength Sunday, as Darius Garland played through a neck strain and Donovan Mitchell played in both games of this back-to-back set. Strus is known for his elite three-point shooting, but his playmaking ability has turned a lot of heads recently. He has averaged 3.8 assists per game this season, and he has recorded at least five assists in five out of 17 games.