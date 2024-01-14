Strus (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago.
Strus exited Thursday's game due to right knee soreness, although there was no clear incident that caused the injury. Carrying a questionable designation coming off three days of rest is notable, however, making his status murky for Monday's game.
