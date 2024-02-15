Strus ended Wednesday's 108-105 victory over the Bulls with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Strus offered up very little in the win, scoring fewer than 15 points for the fifth consecutive game. After a red-hot start to the season, Strus has been trending downward in the past month, sitting outside the top 140 in that time. He remains a fringe option in 12-team leagues, although managers are likely better off streaming his spot heading into the fantasy playoffs.