Cavaliers' Max Strus: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Strus underwent left foot surgery in August and remains without a timetable for a return. The 29-year-old forward should be considered week-to-week until the Cavaliers provide an update on his recovery.
