Cavaliers' Max Strus: Remains without timetable
RotoWire Staff
Strus (foot) won't play Wednesday against the Suns and remains without a timetable to return.
Strus has yet to play this season after undergoing foot surgery back in August. For now, fantasy managers can consider him week-to-week.
