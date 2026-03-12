Cavaliers' Max Strus: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.
Strus is ramping up for his season debut, logging multiple practice sessions with the G League's Cleveland Charge, but he's not yet ready for game action due to offseason left foot surgery. His next chance to make his first appearance of the campaign arrives in Cleveland on Sunday, when the Cavaliers meet the Mavericks once again.
