Cavaliers' Max Strus: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Strus is still recovering from left foot surgery he underwent in August, though he appears to be nearing a return to action after practicing with the Cavaliers' G League affiliate Monday. The 29-year-old wing's next opportunity to suit up will come Friday in Dallas.
