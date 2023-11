Strus notched 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 win over Golden State.

Strus got most of his shots to fall and logged a solid secondary contribution in the win. Getting 30-plus minutes on a regular basis has been a luxury since joining the Cavs, as his usage with the Heat would vary game-by-game. He's still being used as the starting option over Caris LeVert, who is going off as the team's sixth man.