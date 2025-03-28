Strus will not play Friday against the Pistons due to right ankle injury management.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Cavaliers will exercise caution to keep him fresh. During Thursday's win over the Spurs, Strus produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes. Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro could see a bump in playing time as a result.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Scores 18 points vs. Spurs•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Drops season-high 24 on Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Posts 10 points vs. Orlando•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Stands out in win Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Notches 14 points•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Hands out season-high eight assists•