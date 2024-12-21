Strus won't play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to right ankle injury management.
Strus made his season debut Saturday after missing the first 27 games of the 2024-25 campaign due to an ankle injury. While there is no indication that Strus aggravated that injury, he will sit out the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons. The 28-year-old forward should return to action for Monday's matchup with Utah.
