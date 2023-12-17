Strus had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 win over the Hawks. He also had just one turnover.

Strus has stepped into a large role across Cleveland's last five games, averaging 32.4 minutes per night. He's slumped to the tune of 9-for-39 shooting from beyond the arc over that span, but his shooting gravity and two-way play will be needed alongside Donovan Mitchell in Darius Garland's (jaw) absence. Strus is knocking down 36.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season.