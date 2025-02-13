Strus put up 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 131-108 win over the Raptors.

The veteran wing showed no signs of rust despite sitting out Monday's contest against the Timberwolves. In fact, he picked up right where he left off following a strong two-game stretch to close the last week, with a solid all-around performance. He's now averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from deep over his last three outings. He'll look to stay hot Thursday against the Nets.