Strus logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Bucks.

In a game where Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley weren't as dominant as they usually are, Strus stepped his game up and finished as the team's highest scorer. This 17-point output matched his previous season-high mark in this category, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after scoring in double digits in four of his last five appearances, averaging 11.2 points and shooting 41.7 percent from deep in that stretch.