Strus finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 134-124 victory over the Wizards.
Strus was hot from three in Friday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from deep while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Strus matched season-best marks in scoring and threes made, a feat he has recorded in one other outing. He has now posted at least 15 points in four appearances.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Season-high three steals in win•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Nears double figures in first start•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Joins starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Leads bench in win Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Max Strus: Starting Sunday•