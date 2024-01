Strus totaled 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-101 win over the Wizards.

Strus led all players in Wednesday's game in threes made while leading the Cavaliers in scoring and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in a blowout win. Strus has connected on five or more threes in seven games this year, surpassing the 20-point mark on seven occasions.